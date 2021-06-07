Abyss Token Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00026315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.52 or 0.01038496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.56 or 0.09850042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00052816 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

