Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $327.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.72 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.93.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

