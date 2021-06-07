Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 25,095 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 36.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 22.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $139.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

