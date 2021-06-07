Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $327.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.84 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.