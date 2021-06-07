Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 2,070 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $112.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

