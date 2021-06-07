Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,173 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $34,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $12,469,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $6,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 232,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Shares of OXY opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

