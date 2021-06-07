Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,355 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.