Adam K. Peterson Purchases 39,733 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 39,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.34. 102,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $142.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 32.73, a current ratio of 32.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

