Adam Tomasi Sells 2,487 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Adam Tomasi sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $228,878.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allakos alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $57,946.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $2,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,155,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $2,435,600.00.

Shares of ALLK traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 356,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,358. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.92. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $157.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.