ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 403,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 320,674 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

