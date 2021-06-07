Add.xyz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,633.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $7,633.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.29 or 0.00990314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.59 or 0.09802052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050159 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

