AdEx Market Capitalization Reaches $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00026601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01035357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.61 or 0.09799822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052972 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

