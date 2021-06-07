AdEx Network Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $105.01 million and $2.94 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00073465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00026675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00994901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.28 or 0.09874122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050979 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 128,716,605 coins and its circulating supply is 121,574,128 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.