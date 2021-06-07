Advent Technologies (ADN) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ: ADN) is one of 42 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Advent Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advent Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 -$100.21 million -114.11 Advent Technologies Competitors $688.62 million $10.63 million 0.50

Advent Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Advent Technologies Competitors -7.32% -16.50% -4.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advent Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Advent Technologies Competitors 59 477 689 11 2.53

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 81.76%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 3.76%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Advent Technologies peers beat Advent Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

