aelf Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $139.81 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00075883 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00117871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00027108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.01052964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,666.80 or 0.10248469 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

