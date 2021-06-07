Aeon Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Aeon has a market cap of $17.30 million and approximately $6,839.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.24 or 0.00756934 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 583.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

