Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Tops $58.53 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $58.53 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4,925.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.84 or 0.00441142 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 383,875,822 coins and its circulating supply is 338,054,878 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

