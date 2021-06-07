African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Trading Down 0.2%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 108,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 97,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth $114,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $861,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,881,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

