Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Trading Down 1.6%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.96. 32,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 27,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aimia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aimia from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Aimia alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.