Aion Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $95.39 million and $3.97 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,694.23 or 0.99763012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00041752 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.15 or 0.01090445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.81 or 0.00519331 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.00397708 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00079362 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004373 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

