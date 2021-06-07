Airbloc Hits One Day Volume of $33,379.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $33,379.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

