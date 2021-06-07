Alan B. Turner Buys 2,500 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,495 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WMPN remained flat at $$11.33 on Monday. 194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,244. William Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.