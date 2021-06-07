Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. Albany International posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,904. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $92.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

