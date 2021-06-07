Alchemix Reaches Market Cap of $202.98 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $202.98 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemix has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $715.54 or 0.02117094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00073370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.40 or 0.00986453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.42 or 0.09833137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.