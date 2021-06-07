Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.10

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 52164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 171.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alkermes by 56.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

