Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.96

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$45.96 and last traded at C$45.85, with a volume of 59231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.64.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.