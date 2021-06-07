Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 70 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $14.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,466.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,922. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,319.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,468.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

