Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,928 shares of company stock worth $132,532,810. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,452.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,044. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,453.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,311.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

