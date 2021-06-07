Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.11. 100,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,172,090. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

