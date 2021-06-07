Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.00

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 3.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 284.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.