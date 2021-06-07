Ambrosus Price Reaches $0.0355 on Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $587,134.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 730,273,030 coins and its circulating supply is 196,390,750 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

