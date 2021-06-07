American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.73

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 7403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.56. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 135.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 90,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,229. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

