American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Insider Sells $561,520.00 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AFG traded down $20.52 on Monday, hitting $119.77. 1,456,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,367. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $14.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Financial Group by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

