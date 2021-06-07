American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Gap Down to $140.29

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $140.29, but opened at $125.22. American Financial Group shares last traded at $123.18, with a volume of 2,077 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,461,265 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.