American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 58,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,953,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $266.70. 1,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,858. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

