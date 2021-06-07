American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.11. 22,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,858. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.