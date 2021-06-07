Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

COLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -773.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,839 shares of company stock worth $1,847,970. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

