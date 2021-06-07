Amon Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $1,108.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

