Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $17.53 or 0.00053391 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $122.19 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00267769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00229473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.01123169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,682.96 or 0.99559383 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 6,971,697 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

