Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.79. 97,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,391. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

