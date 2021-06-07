Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.91. Lakeland Financial reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.82. 94,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,953. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after buying an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 101,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

