Analysts Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. The Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

WMB traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,751,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,860. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.