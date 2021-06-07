Analysts Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MX. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 395,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,567. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

