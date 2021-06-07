Analysts Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Progenity reported earnings of ($6.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PROG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.37. 4,080,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,766. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. Progenity has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $143.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

