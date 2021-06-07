Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUN)

Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/2/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.25 to C$17.00.

5/11/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$13.70 to C$13.30. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.50.

4/27/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

4/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$15.60 to C$16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.53. 2,285,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.0795747 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

