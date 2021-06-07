Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Diana Shipping (DSX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX):
- 6/2/2021 – Diana Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/31/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Diana Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/24/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – Diana Shipping had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 908,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.
