Analyzing Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) & Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Consolidated Communications and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 2 0 1 0 1.67 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.18%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Orbsat.

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -3.12% 13.65% 1.46% Orbsat -57.74% -524.89% -123.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.30 billion 0.50 $36.98 million N/A N/A Orbsat $5.69 million 0.96 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Consolidated Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats Orbsat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content, including ATT TV, fuboTV, Philo, and HBO NOW; and voice services, such as local phone service packages and long-distance calling plans, including unlimited flat-rate calling plans. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities, as well as network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 780,000 voice connections, 792,000 data connections, and 76,000 video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking, and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons. The company also provides tracking and monitoring solutions using automatic identification system, 2G-5G, push-to-talk, and two-way radio technology; and sells MSS related equipment. In addition, it operates GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that provides cloud-based data visualization and management platform that allow managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time; and a short-term rental service for customers to use equipment for a limited time period. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users to communicate, connect to internet, track and monitor remote assets and lone workers, or request SOS assistance via satellite. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbital Tracking Corp and changed its name to Orbsat Corp. in August 2019. Orbsat Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

