Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Ted Yednock Sells 15,000 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANNX stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $22.99. 173,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,149. The stock has a market cap of $879.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Annexon by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

