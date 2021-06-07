Anshul Sadana Sells 4,234 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $2,673,029.97.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $792,844.50.

On Friday, April 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20.

On Monday, March 29th, Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00.

ANET traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.51. The company had a trading volume of 331,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,852. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $352.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.