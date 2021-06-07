Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Sells $665,073.15 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,531. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth $900,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth $4,966,000. QVT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Anterix by 9.0% during the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

